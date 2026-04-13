Pride Restored: Stonewall Monument Flags Fly Again

In a significant move, the Trump administration has conceded to reinstall the rainbow pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument, a site central to the gay rights movement in New York City. This decision stems from a settlement filed in court on Monday.

The National Park Service had previously removed the flag in February, claiming it wasn't a reflection of the administration's official stance, which led to a lawsuit filed by some New Yorkers. The administration has taken steps in the past to restrict rights for certain LGBT individuals, notably targeting transgender people.

A proposed settlement in the Manhattan federal court outlines that the pride flag will be raised alongside the U.S. flag within seven days and remain unless removed for maintenance. Approval from U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)