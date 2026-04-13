Left Menu

Pride Restored: Stonewall Monument Flags Fly Again

The Trump administration has agreed to re-raise the rainbow pride flag at Stonewall National Monument after its removal sparked legal action. The National Park Service faced backlash for removing the flag, prompting a court settlement to restore it alongside the U.S. flag within a week in New York City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:39 IST
Pride Restored: Stonewall Monument Flags Fly Again

In a significant move, the Trump administration has conceded to reinstall the rainbow pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument, a site central to the gay rights movement in New York City. This decision stems from a settlement filed in court on Monday.

The National Park Service had previously removed the flag in February, claiming it wasn't a reflection of the administration's official stance, which led to a lawsuit filed by some New Yorkers. The administration has taken steps in the past to restrict rights for certain LGBT individuals, notably targeting transgender people.

A proposed settlement in the Manhattan federal court outlines that the pride flag will be raised alongside the U.S. flag within seven days and remain unless removed for maintenance. Approval from U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

 Global
2
Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

 United States
3
Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

 India
4
Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026