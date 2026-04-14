Persistent Diplomacy: Pakistan and China's West Asia Peace Initiatives

In a recent diplomatic exchange, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed to Pakistan's Ishaq Dar the critical importance of averting any resurgence of the US-Iran conflict in West Asia. Preventing such unrest is paramount, according to discussions during a phone call between the officials.

Commending Pakistan's ongoing peace efforts, Wang reaffirmed China's support for diplomatic initiatives, emphasizing the momentum achieved in the region's ceasefire. Wang and Dar discussed the Islamabad Talks' outcomes, which focused on promoting dialogue and stability across regions.

Both countries agreed on the Pakistan–China Five-Point Peace Initiative as pivotal for peaceful resolutions to regional tensions. This conversation built on prior meetings, highlighting the global diplomatic landscape's complex interplay.