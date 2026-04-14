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Diplomacy at Crossroads: Iran-US Talks in Pakistan Show Promise

Pakistan played a crucial diplomatic role in facilitating unprecedented negotiations between Iran and the US in Islamabad. Despite no final peace deal, progress was noted. Both sides are expected to continue efforts. The talks, which involved high-level officials, come amid heightened regional tensions and global energy market disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:44 IST
Diplomacy at Crossroads: Iran-US Talks in Pakistan Show Promise
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In a historic diplomatic move, Pakistan hosted groundbreaking negotiations between Iran and the US, marking the first such engagement since 1979. Despite the absence of a conclusive peace deal, there is optimism about future discussions, as stated by Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister.

The 21-hour talks over the weekend were led by high-ranking officials from both sides, yet failed to resolve key issues. US Vice President JD Vance confirmed Washington's terms were not accepted by Iran, and President Donald Trump attributed the breakdown to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Pakistan's efforts, urged by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have paused the conflict momentarily. The US-Iran tensions, intensified by recent attacks, have strained global energy markets, drawing international concern and attention to the ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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