Diplomacy at Crossroads: Iran-US Talks in Pakistan Show Promise

In a historic diplomatic move, Pakistan hosted groundbreaking negotiations between Iran and the US, marking the first such engagement since 1979. Despite the absence of a conclusive peace deal, there is optimism about future discussions, as stated by Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister.

The 21-hour talks over the weekend were led by high-ranking officials from both sides, yet failed to resolve key issues. US Vice President JD Vance confirmed Washington's terms were not accepted by Iran, and President Donald Trump attributed the breakdown to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Pakistan's efforts, urged by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have paused the conflict momentarily. The US-Iran tensions, intensified by recent attacks, have strained global energy markets, drawing international concern and attention to the ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)