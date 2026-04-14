Honoring Martyrs: The Enduring Legacy of Jallianwala Bagh

Members of civil society and legal professionals gathered Monday in Lahore, Pakistan, to commemorate the 107th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This tragic event in Amritsar saw hundreds peacefully protesting against the Rowlatt Act shot by British forces.

Held at the Lahore High Court's Democratic Lawn, participants lit candles to remember the victims of this fateful April 13, 1919, incident. Imtiaz Rashid Quresh, chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan, called the massacre a ''dark chapter'' in subcontinent history, yet one that spurred the freedom movement.

Raja Zulqarnain, Patron-in-Chief of the association, reminded attendees of the victims' sacrifices, urging a renewed pledge to combat injustice and oppression, and to uphold the mission of those martyrs.

(With inputs from agencies.)