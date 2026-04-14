Upholding Ambedkar's Vision: Haryana's Commitment to Social Equality
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promises the Haryana government's dedication to Dr. B R Ambedkar's ideals, emphasizing education and equality. At an event marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Saini highlighted policies for social upliftment, urging future generations to ensure dignity and equal rights for all citizens.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini affirmed Haryana's dedication to advancing the ideals of Dr. B R Ambedkar. Emphasizing the state's commitment, Saini highlighted the BJP government's various schemes aimed at ensuring that development benefits all societal sectors, adhering to 'Antyodaya' principles.
Speaking in Panchkula on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Saini stressed the importance of empowering every societal segment, crucial for state and national development. Policies are being crafted to uplift weaker sections by ensuring education, employment, and social security. Saini praised Ambedkar's fight against social discrimination, labeling education as vital for progress.
The Chief Minister celebrated Ambedkar's contributions toward justice and inclusivity, describing his life as a testament to struggle and success. Through the 'Samta Daud' marathon, Saini conveyed that discrimination must be eradicated. He called on the youth to sustain Ambedkar's dream of an empowered, equal society, echoing the Constitution's soul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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