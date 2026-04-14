Intensified Search for Missing Man Amid Protests in Jammu and Kashmir
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are conducting a multi-agency search for Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, feared to have fallen into a stream while allegedly being chased by cow vigilantes. The incident triggered protests and road blockades, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed, leading to four arrests so far.
- Country:
- India
A comprehensive search operation has been underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district for Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, a man presumed to have drowned after reportedly being assaulted by cow vigilantes. The incident has led to significant public outcry and involved numerous local and national authorities.
The conflict began when Chopan was purportedly attacked while transporting cattle in his vehicle. Attempting to escape, he is believed to have jumped into the fast-flowing Nallah Bishlari. In response, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established and has already arrested four individuals believed to be connected to the assault.
With intensified efforts spanning rugged terrain, search operations continue steadfastly, assisted by police, volunteer groups, and specialized teams. Meanwhile, anxious family members and villagers maintain a vigilant watch from the riverbank, hoping for any sign of recovery amid ongoing tensions in the region.
ALSO READ
Sitar Strings Echo Asha Bhosle's Legacy in Kolkata
PM urges women to write to local MPs, 'encourage them as they participate in historic Parliament sitting' on amendments to women quota act.
I seek blessings of crores of women across India for coming Parliament sitting and for passage of amendments to women reservation act: PM.
Women from all over nation are expressing joy on getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat: PM Modi.
Discovering Nandhaur: A New Gateway to Biodiversity and History