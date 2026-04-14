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Intensified Search for Missing Man Amid Protests in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are conducting a multi-agency search for Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, feared to have fallen into a stream while allegedly being chased by cow vigilantes. The incident triggered protests and road blockades, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed, leading to four arrests so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:22 IST
Intensified Search for Missing Man Amid Protests in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive search operation has been underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district for Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, a man presumed to have drowned after reportedly being assaulted by cow vigilantes. The incident has led to significant public outcry and involved numerous local and national authorities.

The conflict began when Chopan was purportedly attacked while transporting cattle in his vehicle. Attempting to escape, he is believed to have jumped into the fast-flowing Nallah Bishlari. In response, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established and has already arrested four individuals believed to be connected to the assault.

With intensified efforts spanning rugged terrain, search operations continue steadfastly, assisted by police, volunteer groups, and specialized teams. Meanwhile, anxious family members and villagers maintain a vigilant watch from the riverbank, hoping for any sign of recovery amid ongoing tensions in the region.

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