Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Critical Izmail Port

Russian drones targeted Ukraine's Izmail port overnight in the southern Odesa region, damaging a Panama-flagged civilian vessel, according to Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported several strikes on the port area, causing damage to infrastructure and equipment. Kuleba condemned the strikes as deliberate attacks on critical infrastructure.

Despite the attack, the Izmail port remains operational, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)