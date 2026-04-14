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Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Critical Izmail Port

Russian drones targeted Ukraine's Izmail port in the Odesa region, damaging a civilian vessel. Several strikes hit the port, igniting a fire quickly extinguished. Damage included a berth, barge, and local infrastructure. Despite the attack, the port remains operational. This area is crucial for Ukraine's wartime logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:29 IST
Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Critical Izmail Port

Russian drones targeted Ukraine's Izmail port overnight in the southern Odesa region, damaging a Panama-flagged civilian vessel, according to Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported several strikes on the port area, causing damage to infrastructure and equipment. Kuleba condemned the strikes as deliberate attacks on critical infrastructure.

Despite the attack, the Izmail port remains operational, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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