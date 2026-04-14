Three Men Sentenced in Al-Qaeda Conspiracy: A Closer Look

In a significant verdict, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has sentenced three men involved in a terror conspiracy linked to Al-Qaeda, aiming attacks in Uttar Pradesh. Identified as Museeruddin alias Raju, Minhaj Ahmad alias Minhaj from Lucknow, and Tawheed Ahmad Shah alias Sobu Shah from Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the trio received sentences ranging from five years of rigorous imprisonment to life.

The court ruling came on Monday after the Lucknow special court's detailed examination of the case, which involved early arrests by the Anti-Terrorist Squad in July 2021. These men were found to have conspired to recruit and arm groups for terror strikes coinciding with major national celebrations such as Independence Day.

The investigation highlights the depth of involvement, with charges against the accused detailing how recruitment and radicalization were carried out, including financial transactions to aid the terror acts. Notably, one member of the group was a declared terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, adding a layer of complexity to India's fight against terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)