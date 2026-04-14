Supreme Court to Hear Assam's Plea Against Congress Leader's Bail

The Supreme Court is poised to deliberate on a petition by the Assam government against the Telangana High Court's decision, which granted a week-long transit anticipatory bail to Congress member Pawan Khera, following his allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

Khera accused Riniki Bhuyan Sarma of possessing multiple passports and undeclared foreign properties, leading to legal action from the Assam government. The Sarmas have dismissed these claims as unfounded.

The case, filed at the Guwahati Crime Branch, accuses Khera under various legal sections, and the current bail conditions limit his stay to one week, with a personal bond and mandatory cooperation in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)