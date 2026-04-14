Dr B R Ambedkar's Vision: A Beacon for India's Inclusive Progress
Union Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized Dr B R Ambedkar's enduring influence on India's inclusive development during his 135th birth anniversary celebration. Minister Kumar highlighted Ambedkar's pivotal role in shaping India's Constitution and the continued relevance of his ideals in current governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, reflecting Ambedkar's vision.
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- India
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, highlighted the ongoing relevance of Dr B R Ambedkar's vision during an event marking Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
Minister Kumar emphasized that Dr Ambedkar, widely recognized as the architect of the Indian Constitution, remains a guiding force for India's development. He underscored the alignment of current policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ambedkar's ideals for inclusive progress.
Dr Ambedkar's contributions have laid the foundation for equitable governance, impacting areas such as education, law, and healthcare, Kumar stated. The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensure equitable development, inspired by Ambedkar's comprehensive vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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