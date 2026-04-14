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Blaze Erupts in Shenzhen Parking Structure

A fire broke out at a multi-storey car garage in Shenzhen's Pingshan district early Tuesday. The local fire and rescue department successfully extinguished the blaze, reporting no casualties. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire in the southern Chinese metropolis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 06:34 IST
Blaze Erupts in Shenzhen Parking Structure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the early hours of Tuesday, a fire erupted in a multi-storey car garage in Shenzhen's southern region, as confirmed by local fire and rescue authorities.

The incident occurred in the Pingshan district, where firefighters quickly managed to extinguish the blaze, ensuring no casualties or injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire that disrupted the multi-level parking structure in the bustling Chinese city.

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