Activists Question Delimitation in Women's Reservation Bill
Activists demand immediate implementation of women's legislative reservation based on current legislative strength, bypassing delimitation. They criticize governmental transparency, linking the reservation to census and delimitation. Concerns raised over potential political benefits of proposed delimitation benefiting ruling party, and the necessity for wider public consultation.
- Country:
- India
In a press conference on Tuesday, activists challenged the necessity of delimitation to implement women's reservation in legislative bodies. They call for the reservations to be based on current legislative strength.
Activists including Anjali Bhardwaj and Annie Raja criticized the government for lacking transparency in the legislative process and connecting reservations to census and delimitation. They argue this strategy undermines India's electoral democracy.
The government plans to introduce various bills, aiming to expedite the 2023 Women's Reservation Act. Critics warn of potential political motivations tied to these legislative moves, emphasizing the need for public engagement and debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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