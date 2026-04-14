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Controversial Remarks: Justice Yadav's Impeachment Motion

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court is set to retire on April 15. His controversial remarks at a VHP event have led to an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha. Critics demand his removal over remarks against Muslims and comments on the Uniform Civil Code, sparking national debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:58 IST
Controversial Remarks: Justice Yadav's Impeachment Motion
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court is at the center of controversy following remarks made at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event. His impending retirement on April 15 coincides with an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha over comments made about Muslims, which have incited public outrage.

Appointed as an additional judge in December 2019 and later as a permanent judge in March 2021, Justice Yadav's comments at a VHP-organized event criticized minority communities. His assertions regarding the Uniform Civil Code, advocating governance by majority beliefs, have intensified national discourse.

Sharp denouncements from legal professionals, civil society, and political figures have emerged, many demanding Justice Yadav's resignation due to behavior deemed inappropriate for a constitutional court judge. The unfolding situation highlights ongoing tensions surrounding religious and cultural governance in India.

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