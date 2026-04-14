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Akhilesh Yadav Denounces Government Amid Domestic Helpers' Protests

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government amid protests by domestic helpers in Noida. Yadav accuses the government of causing inflation that burdens both domestic workers and their employers. Authorities report the protests remain peaceful and localized to specific areas in Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:52 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Denounces Government Amid Domestic Helpers' Protests
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government in light of recent protests by domestic helpers in Noida. Yadav blames the government for causing rampant inflation, impacting both workers and their employers.

The protests occurred outside a luxury housing society in Noida's Sector 121, with hundreds of domestic helpers voicing their grievances. Yadav highlighted that inflation has strained relations between domestic workers and the households that employ them, a situation he claims hasn't been seen before.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shavya Goyal assured that the protests remained peaceful, restricted to Cleo County in Garhi Chaukhandi and Sector 70. The police have urged people not to fuel rumors, promising stringent action against misinformation spreaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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