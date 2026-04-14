Corruption Probe Targeting French State Ceremonies Unfolds
French authorities conducted searches as part of a corruption investigation but were denied entry to the Elysee Palace. The probe centers on favoritism and influence peddling related to public contracts, especially those for Pantheon ceremonies. The involvement of the company Shortcut is also being scrutinized.
- Country:
- France
French police carried out multiple searches on Tuesday as part of a significant corruption investigation, though their request to enter the Elysee presidential palace was denied, according to the national financial prosecutor's office.
The investigation, which focuses on allegations of favoritism and influence peddling, targets the awarding of public contracts, including those related to Pantheon ceremonies.
President Emmanuel Macron's office confirmed that while investigators appeared at the Elysee, information on presidential aides unrelated to the president's activities would be provided upon request. Questions are also being raised over the company Shortcut's involvement in organizing state events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- corruption
- investigation
- France
- Elysee
- Macron
- Pantheon
- Shortcut
- Havas
- favoritism
- influence
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