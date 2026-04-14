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Nuclear Peace: A Shared Prominence Between India and Pakistan

Pakistan's ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, emphasized the importance of mutual nuclear facility safety guarantees between India and Pakistan, especially amid West Asian hostilities. He advocated for Russia's role in mediating improved relations between the two nations, noting past successful de-escalations with U.S. and SCO involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:35 IST
Nuclear Peace: A Shared Prominence Between India and Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Pakistan's envoy to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has praised the nuclear safety protocols observed by both New Delhi and Islamabad. In a statement to the RTVI.com portal, Tirmizi highlighted the mutual assurances not to target each other's nuclear facilities, a commitment increasingly vital amid the ongoing West Asia hostilities.

Tirmizi stressed the significance of these guarantees in light of recent Middle East tensions, particularly criticizing Israel's assault on the Bushehr nuclear facility. He expressed hope that such actions will serve as a cautionary tale on the inviolability of nuclear sites.

Furthermore, Tirmizi spoke on potential diplomatic interventions, acknowledging President Trump's role in the India-Pakistan de-escalation in 2025. He also saw an aspirational mediatory position for Russia, leveraging its close ties with India and platforms like the SCO and BRICS to improve bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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