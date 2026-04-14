Women's Quota Bill Sparks Political Battle Across India

The special session of Parliament this week saw heated exchanges between the government and the opposition regarding the women's quota and delimitation bills. The Congress has questioned the motives behind these bills, whereas the BJP accuses Congress of historically failing Indian women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, affirming that implementing the women's quota by 2029 would reinforce democracy. Southern state leaders express apprehensions about unfair delimitation, warning of potential unrest if issues remain unaddressed.

The proposed amendments, part of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' seek to reserve 33% of seats in legislative bodies for women. This legislative move is heralded as pivotal in advancing women's empowerment and participation in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)