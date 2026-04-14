Women's Quota Bill Sparks Political Battle Across India
The Indian government and opposition have clashed over women's quota and delimitation bills during a special Parliament session. Prime Minister Modi supports the bills for stronger democracy, while opposition leaders fear unfair delimitation impacts on southern states. The proposed Women's Reservation Act aims for greater female representation in legislative bodies.
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The special session of Parliament this week saw heated exchanges between the government and the opposition regarding the women's quota and delimitation bills. The Congress has questioned the motives behind these bills, whereas the BJP accuses Congress of historically failing Indian women.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, affirming that implementing the women's quota by 2029 would reinforce democracy. Southern state leaders express apprehensions about unfair delimitation, warning of potential unrest if issues remain unaddressed.
The proposed amendments, part of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' seek to reserve 33% of seats in legislative bodies for women. This legislative move is heralded as pivotal in advancing women's empowerment and participation in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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