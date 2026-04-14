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Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Punishing Southern States

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP-led government, alleging it plans to punish southern states with its proposed delimitation exercise, undermining population control efforts. During an election rally, he accused the Centre of carrying out a conspiracy via the upcoming special parliamentary session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:22 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Punishing Southern States
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin took aim at the BJP-led central government on Tuesday, alleging an unfair targeting of southern states through the proposed delimitation exercise.

Stalin claimed that the Union seeks to penalize states that have successfully implemented population control measures. He voiced these concerns ahead of the special parliamentary session beginning on April 16, suggesting the Centre plans to turn this initiative into law during the session.

Speaking at an election rally, the DMK President condemned the government, and criticized figures like Piyush Goyal for their perceived arrogance, urging them to adopt a more measured tone.

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