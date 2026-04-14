Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Punishing Southern States

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin took aim at the BJP-led central government on Tuesday, alleging an unfair targeting of southern states through the proposed delimitation exercise.

Stalin claimed that the Union seeks to penalize states that have successfully implemented population control measures. He voiced these concerns ahead of the special parliamentary session beginning on April 16, suggesting the Centre plans to turn this initiative into law during the session.

Speaking at an election rally, the DMK President condemned the government, and criticized figures like Piyush Goyal for their perceived arrogance, urging them to adopt a more measured tone.