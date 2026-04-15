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Serbia and Israel Join Forces in Drone Production

Serbia is set to collaborate with Israel in manufacturing combat drones, according to President Aleksandar Vucic. The partnership with Israel's Elbit Systems aims to modernize Serbia's defense capabilities and expand its arms exports. Although specifics of the investment remain undisclosed, the move reflects Serbia's evolving military alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:09 IST
Serbia and Israel Join Forces in Drone Production

In a significant development to boost its military capabilities, Serbia plans to partner with Israel for the joint production of combat drones. This was announced by Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic, reflecting the country's strategy to enhance its defense infrastructure and weaponry exports.

According to a report by the Belgrade-based BIRN news website, Serbia's SDPR weapons manufacturer intends to establish a drone manufacturing facility in collaboration with Israel's Elbit Systems, the latter holding a majority stake. While emphasizing Serbia's aim for superior drone technology, President Vucic did not disclose investment details during his visit to a military unit in Belgrade.

Additionally, Serbia continues to modernize its military, moving away from Soviet-era technology with acquisitions from Europe, Israel, and China. The nation is also keen to balance its long-standing relationship with Russia while aspiring to forge closer ties with NATO and the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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