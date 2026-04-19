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Trump's Determination on Iran Peace Talks Amid Ceasefire Breach

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of seriously violating a ceasefire, yet expressed optimism about achieving a peace deal. He asserted in an interview that a peace agreement would be realized, stressing that it would occur 'one way or another,' in either a peaceful or forceful manner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:49 IST
Trump's Determination on Iran Peace Talks Amid Ceasefire Breach
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of a serious breach of the ceasefire agreement but remains hopeful about negotiating a peace deal. His remarks were reported by Jonathan Karl of ABC News on the platform X.

Despite the violation, Trump conveyed his strong belief that a peace agreement is inevitable. He emphasized that the deal will come to fruition, 'the nice way or the hard way,' demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the process.

Karl shared the president's confident predictions through an X post, highlighting Trump's assertion of an unavoidable resolution, regardless of the obstacles faced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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