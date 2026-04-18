ICE Hiring Spree Raises Concerns Over Vetting and Qualifications

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has come under scrutiny for its recent hiring campaign intended to double its workforce. Concerns have arisen regarding the backgrounds and qualifications of the new recruits.

The Associated Press investigation uncovered that many hires have questionable histories, including bankruptcies, allegations of misconduct, and legal issues. Experts caution that rapid hiring could lead to unqualified personnel and increased liability for ICE.

While ICE claims that rigorous vetting is in place, the agency admits to ongoing vetting processes, acknowledging the strain on its resources during this hiring spree. Critics argue that potential red flags in recruits' backgrounds must not be overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)