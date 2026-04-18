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Sibal Accuses Modi of Political Misconduct Amid Women's Reservation Bill Defeat

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused Prime Minister Modi of breaching the Model Code of Conduct by delivering a political speech as PM. The criticism followed the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill, which proposed increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816. The bill failed to gain the necessary majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:44 IST
Sibal Accuses Modi of Political Misconduct Amid Women's Reservation Bill Defeat
Sibal
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In a sharp political exchange, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct through an election-oriented speech. Sibal labeled this act as a political low.

Sibal's comments came after Modi's address criticizing Congress over women's rights. The accusations highlight ongoing disputes following the Women's Reservation Bill's defeat.

The bill, proposing a 33% reservation for women in legislatures and increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816, was rejected in a key parliamentary vote despite backing from 298 MPs, falling short of the needed majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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