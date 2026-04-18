Sibal Accuses Modi of Political Misconduct Amid Women's Reservation Bill Defeat

In a sharp political exchange, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct through an election-oriented speech. Sibal labeled this act as a political low.

Sibal's comments came after Modi's address criticizing Congress over women's rights. The accusations highlight ongoing disputes following the Women's Reservation Bill's defeat.

The bill, proposing a 33% reservation for women in legislatures and increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816, was rejected in a key parliamentary vote despite backing from 298 MPs, falling short of the needed majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)