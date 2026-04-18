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Major Bureaucratic Shake-Up in Jharkhand: Key Appointments Revealed

The Jharkhand government has implemented a significant bureaucratic reshuffle involving 65 IAS and IPS officers. Key appointments include new deputy commissioners in 17 districts. The reshuffle aims to enhance administrative efficiency and involves officials from various batches taking on new roles and responsibilities, as announced by the Home, Prison, and Disaster Management Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:43 IST
Major Bureaucratic Shake-Up in Jharkhand: Key Appointments Revealed
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The Jharkhand government has announced a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring and appointing 65 IAS and IPS officers to new positions. Seventeen districts have new deputy commissioners (DCs), including Rajiv Ranjan for East Singhbhum and Sandip Kumar for Latehar.

The Home, Prison, and Disaster Management Department issued a notification revealing these updates late Friday. Among the notable changes, Shashi Prakash Singh, a 2017-batch officer, becomes the Deoghar DC, while Lokesh Mishra takes on the role for Godda.

Furthermore, Inspector General Michael Raj S is reassigned to IG (Rail), and several police superintendents, including Nidhi Dubey and Praveen Pushkar, receive new district assignments. The realignment seeks to strengthen administrative capabilities across Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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