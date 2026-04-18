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Tamil Nadu's Battle for Rights and Resources: Udhayanidhi Stalin Takes on Central Government

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP-led Central government of withholding Rs 3,000 crore in educational funds and infringing on state rights. At a rally, he highlighted victories for the opposition INDIA alliance and outlined welfare initiatives by the DMK, including extended educational and financial benefits for women and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:57 IST
Tamil Nadu's Battle for Rights and Resources: Udhayanidhi Stalin Takes on Central Government
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, has launched an attack on the BJP government, accusing them of withholding crucial funds amounting to Rs 3,000 crore meant for the state's education sector.

During a political rally in Erode district, Stalin charged that the central government has not only failed to release these funds but has also been 'snatching' the rights of Tamil Nadu. He touted the opposition INDIA alliance's recent successes, including the rejection of a delimitation proposal by a majority vote in the Lok Sabha.

The DMK government plans on implementing a range of welfare initiatives if re-elected, he announced, such as doubling monthly financial aid for women and extending the student breakfast scheme. Moreover, a scheme to provide non-income tax paying women with vouchers for home appliances was also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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