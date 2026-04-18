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Tragic Discovery: Elderly Couple Found Dead Sparking Robbery Suspicions

An elderly couple, Lakharam and Reshma, were discovered dead in their Mohangarh home. Their nephew found the bodies, raising suspicions of robbery due to missing silver anklets and footprints nearby. Police are investigating the case, with the bodies sent for a postmortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:17 IST
Tragic Discovery: Elderly Couple Found Dead Sparking Robbery Suspicions
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  • India

An elderly couple was tragically discovered dead in their Mohangarh residence on Saturday morning, police reported. Identified as Lakharam, aged 90, and his wife Reshma, aged 85, the couple lived alone without children.

Suspicion of foul play arose when their nephew found Lakharam's body in the courtyard and Reshma's body inside. Notably, her silver anklets were missing, and footprints encircled the home, suggesting a potential robbery-murder case.

SHO Mohangarh Baburam Delu stated that the bodies were transferred to a hospital mortuary for postmortem, and investigations into the incident are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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