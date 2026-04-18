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Pope Leo XIV's Momentous African Journey: From Solidarity to Reconciliation

Pope Leo XIV completed his visit to Cameroon, emphasizing solidarity and human dignity, before heading to Angola. He aims to inspire hope, criticize exploitation, and discuss peace in Angola, a country recovering from civil war. Angola's rich resources contrast with widespread poverty. The visit highlights historical ties to slavery and Catholicism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:35 IST
Pope Leo XIV's Momentous African Journey: From Solidarity to Reconciliation
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Pope Leo XIV concluded his visit to Cameroon, urging the creation of 'structures of solidarity' to assist marginalized communities. Addressing a crowd that included Cameroon's President, he emphasized human dignity as societal bedrock, calling for unity amidst crises.

In Angola, a nation scarred by civil war and laden with natural wealth, the Pope is expected to speak on peace and reconciliation. Despite its resources, a significant portion of Angola's population lives in poverty, and corruption remains a pivotal issue.

Pope Leo's visit will also highlight Angola's historical ties to the transatlantic slave trade. The Pope will pray in Muxima, a site deeply connected to Catholic history and the slave trade, underlining the longstanding impact of colonialism and faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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