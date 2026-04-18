Pope Leo XIV's Momentous African Journey: From Solidarity to Reconciliation

Pope Leo XIV concluded his visit to Cameroon, urging the creation of 'structures of solidarity' to assist marginalized communities. Addressing a crowd that included Cameroon's President, he emphasized human dignity as societal bedrock, calling for unity amidst crises.

In Angola, a nation scarred by civil war and laden with natural wealth, the Pope is expected to speak on peace and reconciliation. Despite its resources, a significant portion of Angola's population lives in poverty, and corruption remains a pivotal issue.

Pope Leo's visit will also highlight Angola's historical ties to the transatlantic slave trade. The Pope will pray in Muxima, a site deeply connected to Catholic history and the slave trade, underlining the longstanding impact of colonialism and faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)