Tragic Fire Incident Claims Lives in Surendranagar Bungalow
A fire in Surendranagar, Gujarat, led to the tragic death of Shabir and Rasida Lokhandwala, while two others suffered minor injuries. The incident occurred in their bungalow in Limbdi town, reportedly due to a technical malfunction in the air conditioner. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire claimed the lives of two individuals in Surendranagar, Gujarat, on Friday night, police confirmed.
The victims, identified as Shabir and Rasida Lokhandwala, succumbed to severe injuries at the hospital after being caught in the blaze in their bedroom. Two other residents survived with minor burns.
Limbdi Division's Deputy Superintendent Vishal Rabari suggested that a technical issue in the air conditioning unit might have ignited the flames. Authorities continue to investigate the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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