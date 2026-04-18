Tragic Fire Incident Claims Lives in Surendranagar Bungalow

A devastating fire claimed the lives of two individuals in Surendranagar, Gujarat, on Friday night, police confirmed.

The victims, identified as Shabir and Rasida Lokhandwala, succumbed to severe injuries at the hospital after being caught in the blaze in their bedroom. Two other residents survived with minor burns.

Limbdi Division's Deputy Superintendent Vishal Rabari suggested that a technical issue in the air conditioning unit might have ignited the flames. Authorities continue to investigate the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)