Judicial Integrity in the Age of AI: Safeguarding Human Judgment

At the 22nd Biennial State-Level Conference of Judicial Officers in Karnataka, Supreme Court Judge Justice B V Nagarathna highlighted the importance of maintaining judicial independence amidst increasing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI). She underscored that while AI can enhance efficiencies in legal aid systems, it must remain a subsidiary tool rather than the decision-making core.

Justice Nagarathna argued that the future of justice should be crafted not by AI alone but through human judgment supported by AI. She cautioned against excessive AI dependence, claiming it could disrupt cognitive autonomy and influence judicial reasoning. The judge emphasized that legal decisions require empathy and context, which technology cannot replicate.

Attended by prominent legal figures including Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the conference reaffirmed the necessity of preserving human oversight in judicial processes. Justice Nagarathna insisted that ensuring fairness and accountability demands AI's role be limited to a supportive capacity, thereby safeguarding the core tenets of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)