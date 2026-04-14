Nation Pays Tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar; Leaders Commit to Equality and Constitutional Values

India’s top constitutional authorities, including Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, led the nation in paying floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House Complex.

The solemn ceremony witnessed the participation of several Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh, Members of Parliament, former MPs, and distinguished dignitaries, reflecting a rare moment of unity across political lines in honour of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Tributes Across Parliament Highlight National Reverence

Following the ceremony at Prerna Sthal, leaders gathered in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, where floral tributes were also offered at Dr Ambedkar’s portrait. Among those present were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs, former MPs, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Shri Utpal Kumar Singh.

The tribute ceremonies underscored the enduring legacy of Dr Ambedkar as a nation-builder, social reformer, and champion of equality, whose contributions continue to shape India’s democratic framework.

Ambedkar’s Vision Central to India’s Democratic Foundations

Addressing students participating in the “Know Your Leader” programme, organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s extraordinary journey.

“Babasaheb transformed every challenge in his life into an opportunity through his dedication, intellect, and commitment. His life and ideals remain an eternal source of inspiration,” Birla said.

He emphasized that progressive constitutional provisions championed by Dr Ambedkar—such as the Right to Equality and universal adult franchise (Right to Vote without discrimination)—laid the foundation of a strong and inclusive India, influencing democratic systems worldwide.

Inspiring Youth as Custodians of Constitutional Values

In a message directed at young participants, Shri Birla described the youth as the true ambassadors of Dr Ambedkar’s vision, urging them to uphold the principle of “Nation First”.

He noted that India’s future would be shaped by the talent, innovation, and dedication of its young citizens, calling upon them to draw inspiration from Ambedkar’s life to contribute to nation-building.

A Life of Struggle, Scholarship, and Social Transformation

In a detailed message shared on social media, Shri Birla described Dr Ambedkar’s life as a “courageous saga of struggle”, highlighting how he overcame adversity to emerge as a guiding force for millions of marginalized and oppressed people.

He underscored Ambedkar’s lifelong commitment to the values of:

Equality

Liberty

Justice

Fraternity

These principles, enshrined in the Constitution, continue to serve as the cornerstone of India’s democratic system.

“As Chairman of the Drafting Committee, he gave the nation a farsighted Constitution that safeguards the rights of every citizen and strengthens democracy,” Birla noted.

Relevance in Contemporary India

Leaders across the political spectrum emphasized that Dr Ambedkar’s ideas are more relevant than ever in today’s context, as India strives toward building a developed, inclusive, and equitable society.

His philosophy, rooted in education, awareness, and collective effort, continues to inspire efforts to combat inequality, discrimination, and social injustice.

A Unifying National Moment

The observance of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary within the Parliament complex not only paid homage to his monumental contributions but also served as a reminder of the shared constitutional values that bind the nation.

As India progresses toward its vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, Babasaheb’s ideals remain central to guiding policy, governance, and societal transformation.