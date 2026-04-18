Transformative Rail Project Set to Boost Andhra Pradesh's Connectivity and Growth

The Andhra Pradesh state government has welcomed a significant infrastructure development aid from the central government. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved an ambitious railway project, estimated at nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

This project includes the construction of third and fourth railway lines spanning from Nidadavolu to Duvvada. Naidu highlights that the infrastructure enhancement will reduce congestion, improve travel times, and foster better connectivity throughout the region.

Additionally, the project boasts a 4.3 km rail bridge over the Godavari River, promising to benefit both freight movement and passenger travel. It is expected to further ease access to spiritual destinations and spur industrial growth, aligning with the vision of a developed Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)