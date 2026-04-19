Torchlight Protest: BJP Women's Wing Demands Justice in Dentist's Rape Case

The women's wing of the Jharkhand BJP staged a torchlight procession on Sunday to protest the alleged rape of a dentist in Ranchi. The march, originating from Jaipal Singh Munda stadium, ended at Albert Ekka Chowk, with demonstrators demanding the death penalty through a speedy trial for those involved.

According to police, the incident took place on April 9 during a birthday party, where the dentist from Jamshedpur was allegedly intoxicated and assaulted at an apartment in Ranchi. Authorities have arrested three individuals in connection with the case.

Former BJP MP Geeta Kora voiced concerns over rising crimes against women in the state under the current JMM-Congress-led government, stating, "Women are not safe in the JMM-Congress-led alliance government." She called for swift capital punishment to deter future offenses, and the party announced plans to stage a protest at the office of the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)