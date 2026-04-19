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Torchlight Protest: BJP Women's Wing Demands Justice in Dentist's Rape Case

The Jharkhand BJP's women's wing held a torchlight protest in Ranchi, demanding a death sentence for the accused in a dentist's alleged rape. The incident occurred at a birthday party, with three arrests made. Former MP Geeta Kora criticized the state government's handling of women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:04 IST
Torchlight Protest: BJP Women's Wing Demands Justice in Dentist's Rape Case
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The women's wing of the Jharkhand BJP staged a torchlight procession on Sunday to protest the alleged rape of a dentist in Ranchi. The march, originating from Jaipal Singh Munda stadium, ended at Albert Ekka Chowk, with demonstrators demanding the death penalty through a speedy trial for those involved.

According to police, the incident took place on April 9 during a birthday party, where the dentist from Jamshedpur was allegedly intoxicated and assaulted at an apartment in Ranchi. Authorities have arrested three individuals in connection with the case.

Former BJP MP Geeta Kora voiced concerns over rising crimes against women in the state under the current JMM-Congress-led government, stating, "Women are not safe in the JMM-Congress-led alliance government." She called for swift capital punishment to deter future offenses, and the party announced plans to stage a protest at the office of the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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