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Delhi Court Drama: ED Challenges Court's Decision in Gandhi Case

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging a trial court's dismissal of its chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. The ED argues the case hinges on legal interpretations, questioning the trial court's decision not to acknowledge their complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:03 IST
Delhi Court Drama: ED Challenges Court's Decision in Gandhi Case
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The Delhi High Court is poised to address the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) challenge against a trial court's judgment that rejected its chargesheet concerning Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering affair.

Scheduled before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, the case underscores disputes over legal standards, with the ED questioning the trial court's refusal on grounds lacking an FIR.

The ED contends that the trial court's stance potentially shields money launderers and lacks legal rigour, as it was based on a complaint by an individual and not the proper authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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