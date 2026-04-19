Delhi Court Drama: ED Challenges Court's Decision in Gandhi Case

The Delhi High Court is poised to address the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) challenge against a trial court's judgment that rejected its chargesheet concerning Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering affair.

Scheduled before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, the case underscores disputes over legal standards, with the ED questioning the trial court's refusal on grounds lacking an FIR.

The ED contends that the trial court's stance potentially shields money launderers and lacks legal rigour, as it was based on a complaint by an individual and not the proper authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)