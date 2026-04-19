Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Three Young Boys

In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, three minor boys lost their lives after an unidentified speeding vehicle collided with their motorcycle. The tragic accident took place at 2 am on Sunday in Bori village as the victims were heading home from a wedding celebration.

The deceased teenagers, aged between 14 to 17, were merely 100 meters from their residence when the unfortunate crash occurred, stated Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi. Among the victims, two were locals from the area, while one hailed from the nearby Dhar district.

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the unidentified vehicle responsible for the accident. The police are conducting an ongoing investigation to gather further insights into the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)