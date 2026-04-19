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Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Three Young Boys

In Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, three teenage boys were tragically killed when a speeding, unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle. The accident occurred near their home in Bori village as they were returning from a wedding. A search for the vehicle is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alirajpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:24 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Three Young Boys
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In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, three minor boys lost their lives after an unidentified speeding vehicle collided with their motorcycle. The tragic accident took place at 2 am on Sunday in Bori village as the victims were heading home from a wedding celebration.

The deceased teenagers, aged between 14 to 17, were merely 100 meters from their residence when the unfortunate crash occurred, stated Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi. Among the victims, two were locals from the area, while one hailed from the nearby Dhar district.

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the unidentified vehicle responsible for the accident. The police are conducting an ongoing investigation to gather further insights into the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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