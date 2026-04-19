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Duo Nabbed in Maharashtra for Rs 7.78 Lakh Marigold Seed Heist

Two youths, Sunil and Vaibhav Jagtap, have been arrested for allegedly stealing marigold seeds worth Rs 7.78 lakh from a farmer in Karnataka. The incident occurred in Jalna, Maharashtra, where they lured the farmer under the guise of a business meeting and fled after seizing the seeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:09 IST
Duo Nabbed in Maharashtra for Rs 7.78 Lakh Marigold Seed Heist
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident of agricultural theft, two youths from Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly snatching marigold seeds worth Rs 7.78 lakh from a farmer in Karnataka.

The accused, Sunil Jagtap, 19, and Vaibhav Jagtap, 23, reportedly lured farmer Lokesh Devendrappa, 41, to Jalna under the pretense of a business deal.

Upon seizing the seeds, the duo attempted to escape. However, swift police action led to their arrest and the recovery of the stolen seeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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