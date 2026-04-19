Duo Nabbed in Maharashtra for Rs 7.78 Lakh Marigold Seed Heist
Two youths, Sunil and Vaibhav Jagtap, have been arrested for allegedly stealing marigold seeds worth Rs 7.78 lakh from a farmer in Karnataka. The incident occurred in Jalna, Maharashtra, where they lured the farmer under the guise of a business meeting and fled after seizing the seeds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident of agricultural theft, two youths from Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly snatching marigold seeds worth Rs 7.78 lakh from a farmer in Karnataka.
The accused, Sunil Jagtap, 19, and Vaibhav Jagtap, 23, reportedly lured farmer Lokesh Devendrappa, 41, to Jalna under the pretense of a business deal.
Upon seizing the seeds, the duo attempted to escape. However, swift police action led to their arrest and the recovery of the stolen seeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor Verma's Vision for Tribal Development in Maharashtra
Tragic Unveiling: Child Marriage Case Sparks Legal Action in Maharashtra
Centre Approves Major Procurement Push for Potatoes, Chana and Tur, Strengthening Farmer Incomes in Key States
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Killed in Hit-and-Run
Thunderstorms Loom Over Maharashtra: Farmers on High Alert