Duo Nabbed in Maharashtra for Rs 7.78 Lakh Marigold Seed Heist

In a startling incident of agricultural theft, two youths from Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly snatching marigold seeds worth Rs 7.78 lakh from a farmer in Karnataka.

The accused, Sunil Jagtap, 19, and Vaibhav Jagtap, 23, reportedly lured farmer Lokesh Devendrappa, 41, to Jalna under the pretense of a business deal.

Upon seizing the seeds, the duo attempted to escape. However, swift police action led to their arrest and the recovery of the stolen seeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)