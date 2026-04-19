Tragic Unveiling: Child Marriage Case Sparks Legal Action in Maharashtra
A child marriage case emerged in Beed, Maharashtra, after a minor girl suffered a miscarriage. An FIR has been filed against her husband, in-laws, and parents. Authorities invoked the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act. Investigations are ongoing, as the girl was married at a young age.
- Country:
- India
A shocking case of child marriage surfaced in Kaij tehsil, Beed district, Maharashtra when a minor girl experienced a miscarriage. She was rushed to the Solapur District Hospital, where authorities alerted the police upon discovering her age through documentation.
The police have since filed an FIR against the husband, in-laws, and parents of the victim. The investigation revealed that she married two years ago despite being a class 10 student and underage at the time, with all parties aware of her minor status.
Legal actions have been initiated under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl's husband faces specific charges under the POCSO Act for physical relations established over the past two years. The investigation is still in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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