Arrest in Kilimanoor: Man Accused of Assaulting Minor
A 52-year-old man named Biju was arrested in Kilimanoor for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl, whom he knew through her mother. The abuse was uncovered during the girl's counseling session. Police are investigating the mother's potential awareness of the ongoing abuse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A 52-year-old man from Kilimanoor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. The individual, identified as Biju from Karette, reportedly committed the crime over the past year.
It is alleged that Biju, a friend of the victim's mother, frequently visited their home. The abuse came to light during a counseling session where the 15-year-old victim revealed the assault.
Authorities have filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are investigating whether the victim's mother was complicit by not reporting the abuse. Biju is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- minor
- Biju
- POCSO Act
- arrest
- counseling
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- police
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