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Tragedy Strikes in Idukki: Jeep Plunge Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident in Idukki resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a six-month-old child, after a jeep fell into a gorge. The vehicle, returning from a viewpoint visit, plunged unexpectedly. Local residents aided in rescue efforts with the injured receiving treatment while police investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Idukki: Jeep Plunge Claims Two Lives
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  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Idukki district as a jeep crashed into a gorge, killing two individuals, including an infant, according to local police.

The vehicle, owned by one Jomon, was transporting 12 people returning from a nearby viewpoint.

Authorities are investigating the cause of this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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