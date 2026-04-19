Tragedy Strikes in Idukki: Jeep Plunge Claims Two Lives
A tragic accident in Idukki resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a six-month-old child, after a jeep fell into a gorge. The vehicle, returning from a viewpoint visit, plunged unexpectedly. Local residents aided in rescue efforts with the injured receiving treatment while police investigate the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred in Idukki district as a jeep crashed into a gorge, killing two individuals, including an infant, according to local police.
The vehicle, owned by one Jomon, was transporting 12 people returning from a nearby viewpoint.
Authorities are investigating the cause of this devastating incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Idukki
- jeep
- accident
- Narakakanam
- gorge
- police
- investigation
- tragedy
- rescue
- viewpoint
ALSO READ
Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation
Seven dead, several injured as passenger bus rolls down into gorge in J-K's Udhampur district: Officials.
Elon Musk Faces Investigations in Paris Over Allegations on Social Platform X
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Narcotics and Arms Ring