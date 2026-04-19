Modi Challenges TMC in Fiery Rally, Promises Change in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in West Bengal's Narayangarh, lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of endemic corruption and divisive politics. He asserted that the TMC had amassed a 'PhD in looting' over its 15-year tenure, thriving on infiltration and appeasement politics while neglecting the state's youth, women, and farmers.

Modi framed the battle for Bengal as a choice between the TMC's corrupt practices and the BJP's promise of development with a 'double-engine government'. He alleged rampant scams in the TMC regime, affecting areas from youth recruitment to welfare fund allocation, igniting public anger and positioning the BJP as the harbinger of change.

Emphasizing job creation, eradication of corruption, and women's rights, Modi presented the BJP's vision for Bengal. He promised comprehensive development, including the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and 'Rozgar Melas', portraying the party as a beacon of hope for those disillusioned by the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)