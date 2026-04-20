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Tragic Morning in Shreveport: Deadliest Shooting Leaves Community in Shock

In Shreveport, Louisiana, a gunman fatally shot eight children, including seven of his own, and wounded two adults in a domestic incident spanning two homes. The suspect, Shamar Elkins, was killed after police pursued him. Authorities continue to investigate this tragic event, appealing for community support and information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shreveport | Updated: 20-04-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 05:10 IST
Tragic Morning in Shreveport: Deadliest Shooting Leaves Community in Shock
gunman
  • Country:
  • United States

A gunman in Louisiana unleashed a violent attack, taking the lives of eight children, including seven of his own, and injuring two adults in one of the nation's deadliest shootings in over two years. The Shreveport Police Department identified the suspect as Shamar Elkins, who died following a police chase.

During the early morning hours, Elkins targeted two homes, killing seven children inside one and another on the roof as they tried to escape. The tragedy has left the community reeling, with local officials expressing shock at the extent of the violence.

Authorities are working diligently to uncover the motives behind the attack, which has been classified as a domestic incident. Meanwhile, community leaders and officials, including Rep. Tammy Phelps, are calling for prayers and support for the grieving families as they navigate the aftermath of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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