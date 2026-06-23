PM Modi Urges Young IAS Officers to Put Citizens First

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 183 officer trainees from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) 2024 batch in New Delhi on Monday, encouraging them to place citizens at the heart of every administrative decision as they begin the next phase of their public service careers. The officers, currently serving as Assistant Secretaries in various ministries and departments, shared insights from their field training and experiences gained while working within government institutions.

Addressing the trainees at Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister said they have reached an important stage in their professional journey after spending two years learning through field exposure and administrative training. He noted that the choices they make in the years ahead will have a direct impact on millions of people across the country.

Modi Calls for Compassionate and Citizen-Focused Governance

Modi reminded the young officers that public administration is not only about managing procedures and paperwork but about understanding the people behind every file. He said each document placed before an officer represents the hopes, challenges and aspirations of citizens who depend on government services. Referring to the principle of "Nagrik Devo Bhava", he urged the trainees to approach governance with empathy, accountability and a strong commitment to public welfare.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of collaboration across departments, saying many of India's developmental challenges require coordinated efforts rather than isolated action. Strong cooperation among ministries and agencies, he said, is essential for delivering lasting results and improving the lives of citizens.

Vision of Developed India Requires Innovation and Results

Speaking about the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, Modi said every policy and administrative decision made today should contribute towards building a developed and self-reliant India. He pointed to key national priorities such as manufacturing growth, energy security, Make in India initiatives and creating opportunities for the country's youth.

The Prime Minister also reflected on the changes in governance over the past decade, saying public administration has increasingly shifted towards delivering measurable outcomes rather than simply following processes. He highlighted the growing use of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and online platforms that have made government services more accessible and transparent.

Modi encouraged the officers to use data as a tool for understanding people's lives rather than viewing it as a collection of statistics. He urged them to regularly assess whether government programmes are producing meaningful improvements on the ground. He also welcomed the growing participation of women in public administration, noting that women make up more than 40 percent of the current IAS batch.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister urged the officers to measure their success by the positive impact they create rather than the positions they hold. He expressed confidence that their dedication, talent and fresh ideas would help drive India's development journey in the years ahead.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 Shaktikanta Das, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, DoPT Secretary Rachna Shah, LBSNAA Director Sriram Taranikanti and several senior officials were also present during the interaction.