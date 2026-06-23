Amit Shah Launches NAFED E-Auction Platform NAFEX.in

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah launched NAFEX.in, the e-auction portal of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), in New Delhi on Monday. Alongside the portal, NAFED also introduced three other initiatives — DRISHTI, ERP and NAFED Kalyan — aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and farmer welfare. The launch event was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar, Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani, NAFED Chairman Jethabhai Ahir and other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the new initiatives mark another milestone in NAFED's transformation from a financially distressed organisation into a profitable institution serving millions of farmers across the country. He recalled that NAFED was facing severe financial difficulties in 2014 and was close to closure. Government support and a renewed focus on transparency helped revive the organisation. Today, NAFED serves more than 74 lakh farmers, records a turnover of ₹30,000 crore and earns profits of around ₹500 crore.

Focus on Direct Procurement and Pulse Self-Reliance

Shah said NAFED and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) have a critical role to play in making India self-reliant in pulses. He called for faster expansion of direct procurement systems that allow farmers to sell their produce directly to these organisations. According to Shah, direct procurement will help farmers receive fair prices, reduce dependence on intermediaries and encourage larger cultivation of pulses across the country.

He noted that infrastructure required for direct procurement of pulses, maize and other crops has been developed over the last three years. The next challenge is to extend these systems to villages and farming communities across India. The minister expressed confidence that within the next two years, farmers will be able to sell pulses directly to NAFED and NCCF while receiving payments straight into their bank accounts.

NAFED Expands Beyond Traditional Procurement

Shah highlighted NAFED's growing presence in sectors such as organic farming, seed production, retail operations, bio-fertiliser manufacturing, food security and international trade. These activities, he said, have strengthened both the organisation's financial position and its relevance within the agricultural sector. He revealed that NAFED's turnover has increased from ₹20,000 crore when the Ministry of Cooperation was established to ₹30,000 crore today. He projected that the figure could cross ₹50,000 crore within the next two years. The organisation's net profit has grown from ₹139 crore to ₹405 crore, while its net worth has increased from ₹358 crore to ₹2,050 crore.

In a significant welfare announcement, Shah said NAFED will allocate one percent of its profits towards scholarships for higher education and career development programmes for children from farming families. The initiative is expected to provide financial support to students pursuing advanced education and professional opportunities. Before beginning his address, Shah paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Diwas, recalling his contributions to national unity and his opposition to Article 370.