Traders’ Welfare Board Pushes Digital Commerce and Reforms

The 10th meeting of the National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) was held in New Delhi in a hybrid format, bringing together representatives from across the country to discuss trade facilitation, digital transformation and welfare measures for the trading community. The meeting, chaired by NTWB Chairperson Sunil J. Singhi, allowed members to participate both physically and virtually, enabling broader engagement while reducing travel costs and improving accessibility through digital platforms.

Officials reviewed a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening trader welfare and improving the business environment for retailers, manufacturers, exporters and service providers. Members were also briefed on the recently launched Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy, which includes provisions for trade credit support, insurance assistance and the promotion of digital commerce among businesses.

DigiDukaan Expansion Plans Discussed

A major focus of the meeting was DigiDukaan, a digital commerce initiative designed to help small retailers and neighbourhood stores participate more effectively in the growing digital economy. The Board noted the successful launch of DigiDukaan in Jaipur on 19 June 2026 and welcomed the positive response from traders. Discussions also covered plans to expand the platform to major cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru before rolling it out across the country.

Officials highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration among trade associations, chambers of commerce and trader organisations to ensure that business concerns are effectively represented before policymakers. The Board was informed that 92 nationwide virtual conferences and stakeholder consultations have already been conducted to facilitate regular interaction between traders and government departments.

Focus on GST, Exports and Business Simplification

Members discussed a broad range of issues affecting businesses, including GST rationalisation, simplification of compliance procedures, export promotion, logistics infrastructure and access to affordable credit. Other topics included banking-related challenges, merchant transaction charges, social security and pension measures for traders, support for women entrepreneurs and concerns linked to the rapid growth of quick-commerce platforms.

The Board also examined measures to simplify licensing and registration processes, strengthen State Traders' Welfare Boards, improve dispute resolution mechanisms and support MSME and service exports. Special emphasis was placed on increasing export participation among traders and small businesses by improving awareness, strengthening institutional support systems and helping Indian enterprises compete more effectively in global markets. Members further proposed the creation of thematic committees and sector-specific working groups to study key challenges and provide targeted policy recommendations.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. The resolution acknowledged his contribution to governance, economic reforms, business facilitation and the vision of Viksit Bharat. Closing the meeting, Singhi reaffirmed the Board's commitment to promoting trader welfare through policy advocacy, digital empowerment, ease of doing business reforms, social security measures and stronger coordination between the Centre and states.

The meeting was attended by representatives of trade bodies, State and Union Territory delegates, and officials from various ministries and departments of the Government of India.