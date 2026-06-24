A Key Road Named After Us President Donald Trump In Indias Oppositionruled Tech Hub Of Hyderabad Has Drawn Criticism From Prime Minister Narendra Modis Ruling Party

A newly renamed road in Hyderabad, India, now bearing the name of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has ignited a political firestorm. The road, located in the opposition Congress-ruled region of Telangana, has drawn criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla deeming the move 'hypocrisy'.

The timing of the renaming coincides with frayed relations between the U.S. and India, exacerbated by high tariffs and geopolitical tensions. The opposition Congress party claims the move reflects Hyderabad's importance in India-U.S. ties, despite recent bilateral challenges.

Reactions from various political factions have been swift, with the Communist Party calling for the reversal of the decision. While Trump has never visited Hyderabad, his name now marks a contentious landmark in the tech hub, sparking debate over political motivations in naming city infrastructure.