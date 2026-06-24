Congress Calls for CBI Probe into Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

Amid allegations of irregularities in donation management for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Congress has demanded a CBI investigation. Party leader Richa Goswami termed the issue a national embarrassment and accused BJP of financial exploitation at religious sites. A special SIT has already been constituted to look into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:11 IST
Congress Calls for CBI Probe into Ram Mandir Donation Controversy
Poster put up outside Congress office in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in the management of donations for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir took a political turn on Wednesday as the Congress party called for a CBI investigation. Posters highlighting the alleged misconduct appeared outside the Congress office in Bhopal, with criticisms pointed at insufficient oversight of the funds.

Richa Goswami, president of the Congress Religion and Priests Cell, expressed deep concerns over the reported irregularities, claiming they embarrassed Indians globally. She accused the BJP government of using religious sites as income sources and questioned the integrity of the current management of these sites.

The Congress called for immediate action, including the dissolution of the Ram Mandir Trust and transferring temple management back to Nirmohi Akhara. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma noted that a Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the issues, assuring that those found guilty will face consequences.

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