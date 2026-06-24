EU Boosts Europol's Power to Combat Cross-Border Digital Crime

The European Commission announced a series of initiatives on Wednesday aimed at strengthening Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency, to better tackle cross-border and digital crimes. This comes after warnings about the rise in AI-powered scams by organized crime groups.

To facilitate improved investigations, Europol will construct a sovereign cloud infrastructure and establish a shared data space. This will allow for smoother collaboration among investigators on joint cases. Additionally, support offices with experienced personnel will be introduced in EU member states, enhancing the agency's on-ground capabilities.

Further measures include deepened cooperation with international partners and enhanced coordination with Eurojust, the EU's judicial cooperation entity. According to EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen, these moves aim to respond more swiftly to criminal activities, ensuring Europe can efficiently share information and bring criminals to justice.