Iran’s Stance on Nuclear Site Inspection: A Conditional Agreement
Iran will only address access to attacked nuclear sites and nuclear materials within a final agreement with the United States, and after U.S. sanctions are lifted, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. The U.N. nuclear watchdog director anticipates inspections soon, pending U.S.-Iran negotiations.
Iran will only discuss access to attacked nuclear sites and nuclear materials within the framework of a final agreement with the United States, confirmed Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Wednesday. This development follows statements from the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog expecting inspections in Iran soon, contingent upon an interim understanding linked to U.S.-Iran talks. However, detailed agreements are yet to be cemented.
Gharibabadi asserted that foreign media should not dictate realities on the ground, issuing this cautionary statement on X, a popular social media platform.
The situation highlights the complexities surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations, especially regarding inspections and the potential lifting of sanctions, which are key elements of ongoing discussions.
ALSO READ
-
Middle East Tensions Surge Amid Stalled Peace Talks and Military Standoffs
-
Trump Secures Hormuz Strait Stability with Iran Assurances and Corn Diplomacy
-
Rubio's Mission: Navigating U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Amid Gulf Concerns
-
Navigating Diplomatic Waters: U.S.-Iran Talks on Strait Tolls
-
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: Trump's Announcement