Iran’s Stance on Nuclear Site Inspection: A Conditional Agreement

Iran Will Address Matters Related To Access To Nuclear Sites That Have Been Attacked And To Iranian Nuclear Materials Only In The Framework Of A Final Agreement With The United States And After Practical Steps Are Taken To Lift Us Sanctions

Iran will only discuss access to attacked nuclear sites and nuclear materials within the framework of a final agreement with the United States, confirmed Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Wednesday. This development follows statements from the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog expecting inspections in Iran soon, contingent upon an interim understanding linked to U.S.-Iran talks. However, detailed agreements are yet to be cemented.

Gharibabadi asserted that foreign media should not dictate realities on the ground, issuing this cautionary statement on X, a popular social media platform.

The situation highlights the complexities surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations, especially regarding inspections and the potential lifting of sanctions, which are key elements of ongoing discussions.