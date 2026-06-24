SK Hynix Eyes Historic U.S. Listing Amid AI Stock Surge

South Koreas Sk Hynix Said On Wednesday It Plans To Raise Up To Billion Through A Us Stock Market Listing In What Would Be A Record Secondary Listing

In a bold strategic move, South Korean tech giant SK Hynix announced plans to raise up to $29.4 billion through a historic U.S. stock market listing. Set to be the largest secondary offering by a Korean firm in the American market, it aims to leverage robust investor interest in AI stocks.

The move underscores a burgeoning global demand for AI-linked equities, coming on the heels of notable IPOs like SpaceX's $85.7 billion debut. SK Hynix, a major supplier for Nvidia, sees this as an opportunity to align its valuation more closely with U.S. market standards and its competitor, Micron.

Proceeds from the listing will fuel expansion efforts including new chip factories and advanced equipment procurement. As the company overtakes Samsung as South Korea's most valuable firm, market analysts foresee continued stock rally driven by high-end memory chip demand.