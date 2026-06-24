Prominent Activist Mahrang Baloch Sentenced to Life in Controversial Trial
Mahrang Baloch, a leading civil rights activist, has been sentenced to life in prison by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court for the murder of a paramilitary soldier during 2024 protests. Critics argue the trial was unfair and could exacerbate tensions in Balochistan. An appeal against the verdict is anticipated.
In a contentious ruling, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced civil rights activist Mahrang Baloch and her associate to life imprisonment over the killing of a paramilitary soldier during a protest in July 2024.
The trial has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations, who argue it undermines confidence in the judicial process, with accusations of unfairness looming large over the proceedings. Baloch, who was detained in March 2025, has long been a vocal critic of the alleged human rights abuses in the Balochistan province.
Baloch's attorney, Israr Jattak, confirmed plans to appeal against the decision, highlighting the trial's questionable conduct. Advocates from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee further warn that such verdicts may incite more youth in Balochistan to resist state actions.