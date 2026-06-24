EU's Controversial Ties and the Libya Migrant Crisis

Authorities In Eastern And Western Libya Have Intensified A Crackdown On Migrants And Refugees In The Last Month With Mass Arrests

Authorities in both eastern and western parts of Libya have escalated measures against migrants and refugees, Amnesty International reported on Tuesday. This includes mass arrests, detentions, and deportations, with the human rights organization also accusing the European Union of being complicit in these abuses.

Since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has become a key transit route for people escaping conflict and poverty. Despite officially recognizing only the Tripoli-based government, the EU has increased its cooperation with eastern authorities in recent years.

Amnesty criticized this extended cooperation, highlighting the worrying violations, including the deportation of migrants without the chance to seek asylum. EU officials defend the partnership, arguing that it helps save lives at sea and combat smuggling operations. Yet, human rights compliance remains a significant concern.