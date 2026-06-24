Heatwave in Europe Strains French Nuclear Reactors

A Heatwave Sweeping Western Europe Reduced Frances Nuclear Output On Wednesday As High Temperatures Across The Country Reduced Access To Water Needed To Cool Reactors Output Was Reduced By Gigawatts

In western Europe, a blistering heatwave has compelled France to cut down its nuclear power production. The sweltering conditions have limited water availability crucial for reactor cooling, with high temperatures causing a 7% drop in output at midday, according to data from utility giant EDF.

Temperature spikes, topping 40 degrees Celsius in regions of France, coupled with sluggish wind speeds, have driven wholesale electricity prices upwards. Alessandor Armenia, an analyst at Kpler, noted that climate change is making such extreme heat events as disruptive as winter's cold-weather price surges.

The ongoing heatwave has affected the Saint-Alban 2, Bugey 3, and Nogent 2 reactors, with the Golfech 2 reactor also offline due to regulatory demands to preserve local ecosystems amid rising river temperatures. Amid growing reliance on renewable and fossil fuel sources during peak times, analysts caution that this pattern is an indication of challenges to come.